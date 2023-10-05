Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.23.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.18. 112,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,471. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

