Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

