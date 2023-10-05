Chubb (NYSE:CB) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.79.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $207.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

