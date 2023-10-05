Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

