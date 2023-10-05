Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 2,839,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,261,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

