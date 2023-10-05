Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

