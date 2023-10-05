Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 546,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.