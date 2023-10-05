Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.79. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 667,611 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

