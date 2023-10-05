Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLX. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.64.
Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.
Insider Activity at Clorox
In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
