Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLX. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.64.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $131.79 on Monday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.