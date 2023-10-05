Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cognex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

