CoinField Coin (CFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $76.67

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.18 million and $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

