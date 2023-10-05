Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 4,271 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equifax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.04. 36,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,024. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.