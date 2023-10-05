Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 7,249 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $11.73 on Thursday, hitting $445.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,652. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

