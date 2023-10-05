Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $194.49. 384,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,792. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

