Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2,875.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,893 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $73,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 323,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,974. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

