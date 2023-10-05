Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $105.89 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $105,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $16.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,299. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,305.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.