Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $159.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $159,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

