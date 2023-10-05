Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $25.32 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $25,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Argus dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $183.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.