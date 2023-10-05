Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,441. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

