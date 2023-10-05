Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $771,000 Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,009 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

