Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $886,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $286.41. The stock had a trading volume of 125,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,029. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

