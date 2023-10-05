Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,792. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

