Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 19,140 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.38% of Noah worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock remained flat at $12.00 on Thursday. 5,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,489. The firm has a market cap of $766.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

