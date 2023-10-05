Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 648,296 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648,296 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.43% of Vipshop worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 364,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,020. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

