Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

