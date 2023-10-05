Comparing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Embecta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 4.24% -21.04% 14.89% Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.73% 13.24% 6.35%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Embecta pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton, Dickinson and Company pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Embecta and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 0 0 0 1.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 8 0 2.89

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $286.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Embecta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Embecta is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion 0.67 $223.60 million $0.81 16.42 Becton, Dickinson and Company $18.87 billion 3.99 $1.78 billion $5.51 47.12

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Embecta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.