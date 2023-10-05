Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,365.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,007,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,365.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,981,414 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

