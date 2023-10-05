Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) COO Gregory M. Hart Sells 24,604 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.