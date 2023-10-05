Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) COO Gregory M. Hart Sells 24,604 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Compass Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE:COMP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.