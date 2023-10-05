Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSLR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

