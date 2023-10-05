Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.0 %

CMA stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.