Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.