Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $42.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

