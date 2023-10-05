Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

TSE:PLC opened at C$18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market cap of C$627.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$29.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

