Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

