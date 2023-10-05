Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Coursera Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,031,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,004 shares of company stock worth $12,036,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

