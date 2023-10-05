Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

