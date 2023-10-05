Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.23 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005810 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

