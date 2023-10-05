Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 499,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

