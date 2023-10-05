Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

BABA traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $82.95. 2,884,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,067,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

