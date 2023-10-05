Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,360 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

