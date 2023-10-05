Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 15,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EWC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 220,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

