DA Davidson Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

