DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $572.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

