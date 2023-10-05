DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

