Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

