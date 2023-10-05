Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.94.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.53 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.50, a PEG ratio of 1,569.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,785.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,695 shares of company stock valued at $112,697,588. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,837,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,500,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

