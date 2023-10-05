David W. Grzebinski Sells 5,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KEX opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

