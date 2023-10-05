Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $8.64

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $91.05 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $8.64 or 0.00031193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

