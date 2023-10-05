Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,942 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 544,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

