Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,942 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCPH opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
View Our Latest Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.