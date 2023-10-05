Delek US Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,888 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 502% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Delek US Stock Down 0.4 %

Delek US stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

